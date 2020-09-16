Here's where you can preorder the better-but-cheaper Oculus Quest 2 VR headset

Facebook

If you've worn the original Oculus Quest, you probably know that it's among the best VR experiences money can buy; completely wireless, great visuals and even a controller-free hand-tracking mode, and you've been waiting with bated breath for the new Quest 2. If you're brand-new to VR and the Quest 2 will be your first VR experience, you're in for a treat. Shaping up to be better (on paper, at least) than the Quest in almost every way -- and cheaper to boot -- the Quest 2 is likely going to be the new gold standard in VR. And you can preorder it right now.

The new Quest's list of enhancements and upgrades reads like a VR addict's wish list. First and foremost, perhaps, is the improved resolution. Now with about 2K per eye, the headset has about twice the original headset's resolution and should go a long way toward mitigating the dreaded "screen door" effect. It has a faster processor, is about 10% lighter, and even is reported to wear more comfortably thanks to a redesigned strap. Want to learn more? Read CNET's Scott Stein's deep dive into the new Quest 2.

You won't have to wait long to get a Quest 2. While the original Oculus spent most of 2020 sold out everywhere, the Quest 2 is landing at retail on Oct. 13 for just $299 -- an impulse buy if I've ever seen one. That's the 64GB version; you can also get the Quest 2 with 256GB for $399.

Here is where you can preorder the Oculus Quest 2 right now so you have it in your hot little hands as quickly as possible. There are no deals to be had here yet, obviously, so pick the retailer you like best:

