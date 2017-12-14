Sarah Tew/CNET

The Federal Communications Commission has voted to put an end to the Obama-era net neutrality rules, which effectively said service providers should treat all internet traffic equally.

Now that the vote has gone through, the tech industry is responding. And characteristically, they are not happy with what is turning out to be the Trump administration's biggest regulatory move yet.

Here's what tech had to say about the decision today.

Facebook

The social networking giant's operating chief Sheryl Sandberg said the decision Thursday was "disappointing and harmful."

Today’s decision from the Federal Communications Commission to end net neutrality is disappointing and harmful. An open... Posted by Sheryl Sandberg on Thursday, December 14, 2017

Twitter

The social network said in a statement on (where else?) Twitter that the decision was "a body blow to innovation and free expression."

The @FCC's vote to gut #NetNeutrality rules is a body blow to innovation and free expression. We will continue our fight to defend the open Internet and reverse this misguided decision. https://t.co/TXTQWDiBNC — Twitter Public Policy (@Policy) December 14, 2017

Google

A Google spokesperson said the company is committed to net neutrality, despite the vote.

We remain committed to the net neutrality policies that enjoy overwhelming public support, have been approved by the courts, and are working well for every part of the internet economy. We will work with other net neutrality supporters large and small to promote strong, enforceable protections.

Airbnb

Brian Chesky, CEO for he hot room-renting startup, said he was disappointed.

The FCC’s vote to repeal net neutrality is wrong & disappointing. A free & open internet is critical to innovation, an open society, & widespread access to economic empowerment. @Airbnb will continue to speak out for net neutrality. — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) December 14, 2017

Mozilla

The Firefox maker's head of policy, Denelle Dixon, said the decision was a result of "a broken process, broken politics, and broken policies."

We are incredibly disappointed that the FCC voted this morning – along partisan lines – to remove protections for the open internet. This is the result of broken processes, broken politics, and broken policies. As we have said over and over, we'll keep fighting for the open internet, and hope that politicians decide to protect their constituents rather than increase the power of ISPs. This fight isn't over. With our allies and our users, we will turn to Congress and the courts to fix the broken policies. The partisan divide only exists in Washington. The internet is a global, public resource and if closed off — with only some content and services available unless you pay more to your ISP — the value of that resource declines. According to polls from earlier this year, American internet users agree. Three-quarters of the public support net neutrality. This isn't a partisan issue. We'll keep fighting. We're encouraged by net neutrality victories in India and elsewhere. Americans deserve and need better than this.

Netflix

The entertainment giant vowed that this is the beginning of a longer legal battle.

We’re disappointed in the decision to gut #NetNeutrality protections that ushered in an unprecedented era of innovation, creativity & civic engagement. This is the beginning of a longer legal battle. Netflix stands w/ innovators, large & small, to oppose this misguided FCC order. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 14, 2017

Reddit

Steve Huffman, CEO of the social network that bills itself as "the front page of the internet," encouraged people to make their voices heard.

Imgur

Imgur believes that everyone, no matter who they are, what ISP they use, or how much money they make, deserves the chance to benefit from a free and open internet. #NetNeutrality



The fight is not over. Head to https://t.co/8IiiFYUp3t to contact your representative right now. pic.twitter.com/BAttBF1Ogl — Imgur (@imgur) December 14, 2017

Machinima

The rest of us

What happened today and how are people reacting? We created a moment just for you! #NetNeutrality ⚡️ “FCC Votes to Repeal Net Neutrality Rules” by @CNEThttps://t.co/jH5ZWbfXmj — CNET (@CNET) December 14, 2017

First published Dec. 14, 2:17 p.m. PT.

Update, Dec. 14 at 2:37 p.m.: Adds comment from Google.

