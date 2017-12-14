The Federal Communications Commission has voted to put an end to the Obama-era net neutrality rules, which effectively said service providers should treat all internet traffic equally.
Now that the vote has gone through, the tech industry is responding. And characteristically, they are not happy with what is turning out to be the Trump administration's biggest regulatory move yet.
Here's what tech had to say about the decision today.
The social networking giant's operating chief Sheryl Sandberg said the decision Thursday was "disappointing and harmful."
The social network said in a statement on (where else?) Twitter that the decision was "a body blow to innovation and free expression."
A Google spokesperson said the company is committed to net neutrality, despite the vote.
We remain committed to the net neutrality policies that enjoy overwhelming public support, have been approved by the courts, and are working well for every part of the internet economy. We will work with other net neutrality supporters large and small to promote strong, enforceable protections.
Airbnb
Brian Chesky, CEO for he hot room-renting startup, said he was disappointed.
Mozilla
The Firefox maker's head of policy, Denelle Dixon, said the decision was a result of "a broken process, broken politics, and broken policies."
We are incredibly disappointed that the FCC voted this morning – along partisan lines – to remove protections for the open internet. This is the result of broken processes, broken politics, and broken policies. As we have said over and over, we'll keep fighting for the open internet, and hope that politicians decide to protect their constituents rather than increase the power of ISPs.
This fight isn't over. With our allies and our users, we will turn to Congress and the courts to fix the broken policies.
The partisan divide only exists in Washington. The internet is a global, public resource and if closed off — with only some content and services available unless you pay more to your ISP — the value of that resource declines. According to polls from earlier this year, American internet users agree. Three-quarters of the public support net neutrality. This isn't a partisan issue.
We'll keep fighting. We're encouraged by net neutrality victories in India and elsewhere. Americans deserve and need better than this.
Netflix
The entertainment giant vowed that this is the beginning of a longer legal battle.
Steve Huffman, CEO of the social network that bills itself as "the front page of the internet," encouraged people to make their voices heard.
Imgur
Machinima
The rest of us
First published Dec. 14, 2:17 p.m. PT.
Update, Dec. 14 at 2:37 p.m.: Adds comment from Google.
iHate: CNET looks at how intolerance is taking over the internet.
Logging Out: Welcome to the crossroads of online life and the afterlife.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.