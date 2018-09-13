Henry Cavill reacts to Superman report with super weird video

Henry Cavill reacted to the buzz surrounding his role as Superman in a very cryptic way. The actor made headlines Wednesday when The Hollywood Reporter reported Cavill might have played Superman for the last time.

Warner Bros. issued a generic statement saying "no decisions have been made" about future Superman movies, while Cavill's manager told fans to "be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet."

Cavill didn't say a word about whether he was up, up and away from the role or not, but he did release a brief Instagram video late Wednesday that fans can read into any way they want.

Here's my takeaway: Cavill has cool shirts, neat toys and really powerful arms. The video's been viewed more than 2.5 million times in less than a day. Check it out for yourself and draw your own conclusions.