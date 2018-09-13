CNET también está disponible en español.

Henry Cavill reacts to Superman report with super weird video

Are you even on the Krypton Lifting Team, bro?

Henry Cavill reacted to the buzz surrounding his role as Superman in a very cryptic way. The actor made headlines Wednesday when The Hollywood Reporter reported Cavill might have played Superman for the last time.

Warner Bros. issued a generic statement saying "no decisions have been made" about future Superman movies, while Cavill's manager told fans to "be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet."

Cavill didn't say a word about whether he was up, up and away from the role or not, but he did release a brief Instagram video late Wednesday that fans can read into any way they want. 

Here's my takeaway: Cavill has cool shirts, neat toys and really powerful arms. The video's been viewed more than 2.5 million times in less than a day. Check it out for yourself and draw your own conclusions.

