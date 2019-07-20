HBO's Watchmen smiles on Comic-Con with a new trailer

Damon Lindelof beefed up HBO with The Leftovers, and now he's making it smile with Watchmen. The new trailer for the writer's TV series sequel of sorts to Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel snuck up on San Diego Comic-Con, despite the absence of a panel.

HBO

The masks, the vigilantes, Ozymandias -- they're all familiar to fans of the graphic novel, but Lindelof is not exactly adapting it. Well, at least that's what he implied in an open letter to fans: instead of retreading "sacred ground," he's going to remix it. That means whatever happened in the Watchmen graphic novel really did happen. The Comedian and Rorschach are dead. The TV series is an original sequel set in the Watchmen world, where new masks and new characters will take the stage.

Regina King plays Angela Abraham, Jeremy Irons plays an older Ozymandias, Jean Smart plays Agent Blake -- and that's pretty much all we know about the new cast of characters. A war seems to be in the cards between vigilantes and the police, who -- twist! -- have also jumped on the mask-wearing bandwagon.

Watchmen is set to arrive on HBO sometime in the fall of 2019.

