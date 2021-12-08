Hawkeye episode 4 recap: Clint and Kate encounter a familiar next-level threat

Marvel Studios

After last week's magnificent car chase, episode 4 of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop's Marvel Cinematic Universe landed on Wednesday. Clint is forced to face the fallout from his rampage through the criminal underworld as the vigilante Ronin in Avengers: Endgame, before he returned to his Hawkeye identity.

It seems that one of his victims was the father of Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), a deaf woman whose incredible observational ability makes her a formidable opponent. She's in charge of the Tracksuit Mafia's silly goons and determined to get revenge on Ronin, but we get hints that she has a shadowy boss.

The fourth episode also introduced a threat movie viewers knew was coming. Let's take aim at some SPOILERS for an episode entitled "Partners, Am I Right?"

The Black Widow assassin

Clint and Kate go to a darkened apartment to retrieve a mysterious Rolex, but are attacked by two women. One is Maya, and the other is dressed in a fancy Splinter Cell-style stealth suit. She's ultimately unmasked and revealed to be Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), whom we last saw in the Black Widow post-credits scene.

Yelena was a member of the same Black Widow assassin program as the late Natasha Romanoff, who sacrificed herself to retrieve the Soul Stone and undo Thanos' genocidal Snap in Avengers: Endgame. Natasha's solo movie revealed how they spent their childhoods living undercover as siblings and formed a familial bond that they rekindled as grownup deadly killers.

Due to the lies of her employer Contessa Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine (who's seemingly putting together a deadly crew for nefarious purposes), Yelena blames Clint for Natasha's death and is out for blood.

