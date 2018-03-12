Have a look at Philips Hue's new outdoor smart lights

Enlarge Image Philips

Philips Hue shared its plans for an outdoor line of color-changing smart lights (among other things) back in January. Now, we're hearing some more details.

At launch, the new outdoor products will include a trio of wall-mounted fixtures, spotlight and path-lighting options and a new, weather-rated Philips Hue outdoor floodlight bulb. Here are the specifics:

Philips Hue Inara 800-lumen wall-mounted fixture: $50 each



800-lumen wall-mounted fixture: $50 each Philips Hue Lucca 800-lumen wall-mounted fixture: $60 each



800-lumen wall-mounted fixture: $60 each Philips Hue Ludere 2,600-lumen wall-mounted fixture: $130 each



2,600-lumen wall-mounted fixture: $130 each Philips Hue White PAR38 1,300-lumen outdoor floodlight: $30 each, or two for $50



1,300-lumen outdoor floodlight: $30 each, or two for $50 Philips Hue Calla 640-lumen path light: $130 for a base kit with one light and the power supply, additional lights for $90 each



640-lumen path light: $130 for a base kit with one light and the power supply, additional lights for $90 each Philips Hue Lily 640-lumen outdoor spotlight: $280 for a three-light starter kit and extension lights for $80 each



All of the new products will be available in time for summer barbecue season, and each will sync with your existing Hue Bridge via Zigbee. The PAR38 floodlight and the three wall fixtures are all Hue White products, meaning they don't change colors. The Lily and Calla lights will, though -- each one will offer the full RGB spectrum.

Philips tells us that the lights will also be arriving in Europe around the same time as the US release, though pricing specifics have yet to be determined. Converted roughly, the prices listed above range from about £35 to £200. An Australian release could happen later this year when the southern hemisphere gets closer to the start of its next summer season, but details have yet to be locked in. Converted roughly, the prices above would range from about AU$60 to AU$355.

We'll keep an eye out for the new lineup as summer draws closer -- expect to see them in action at the CNET Smart Home as soon as we can get our hands on them.