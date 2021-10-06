Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan to resurrect Edgar Allen Poe on Netflix

Enlarge Image Netflix

Midnight Mass and Haunting of Hill House creator Mike Flanagan is taking on another horror pioneer: Edgar Allen Poe. Netflix has announced Flanagan is working on a series based on The Fall of the House of Usher.

Poe's gothic short story was first published in 1893 in Burton's Gentleman's Magazine, but the limited eight-episode drama series will be based on various works by Poe. Haunting of the House of Usher, anyone?

Flanagan previously updated classic horror authors into modern-day Netflix anthology series' The Haunting of Hill House (based on the novel by Shirley Jackson) and The Haunting of Bly Manor (based on the work of Henry James), as well as creating the recent hit Midnight Mass and forthcoming series The Midnight Club (based on Christopher Pike's novels).

Flanagan will direct four of the episodes, while the other half will be helmed by Flanagan's regular cinematographer Michael Fimognari.

The Fall of the House of Usher has inspired several adaptations including a 1928 French silent film, Roger Corman's 1960 film with Vincent Price, a 2006 Australian version as well as operas by Claude Debussy and Philip Glass.