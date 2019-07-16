We are giving away complete collectible sets for SDCC 2019

Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

Hope you're as excited for SDCC 2019 as we are! We teamed up with ComicBook.com and GameSpot so four lucky winners can win collectibles that are inspired by the characters that have packed a punch in 2019. We have goodies from Marvel, Stranger Things, Star Wars and others that you won't want to miss.

The grand prize winner will take home the Star Wars Retro Collection, featuring the 1977 designs of Han Solo, Luke Skywalker, Stormtrooper, Darth Vader, Chewbacca and Princess Leia toys. But that's not all -- it also includes a Furreal Mighty Roar Simba and Captain Marvel collection set that comes with the Captain Marvel Photon Power figurine, Photon Power FX Glove, Captain Marvel with Marvel's Goose and Captain Marvel (Starforce) figurine.

The first runner-up will receive Stranger Things-themed prizes including a Stranger Things Walkie Talkie phone case, Dungeons and Dragons Starter Game, an electronic arcade game and Trivial Pursuit 80s Edition, all themed after the Netflix show. This winner will also get the Transformers Throne of Primes, an SDCC 2018 exclusive, a Retro Rock Garage: Bumblebee figurine, two decks and three starter packs for the Transformers Trading Card Game.

Enlarge Image Angela Lang/CNET

The second runner-up will take home the Overwatch Ultimates collection, including figures of Sombra, Tracer, Reinhardt, Mercy and Pharah, Lucio, Ana and Soldier: 76 and Reaper.

The third runner-up prize package includes Nerf blasters and soakers inspired by Fortnite. The full bundles include an HC-E Blaster, Micro Llama Blaster, Micro RL Blaster, Micro TS Blaster, AR-L Blaster and TS-R Super Soaker.

Looking to be one of the four lucky winners? You just have to read the rules, accept the terms and conditions of this sweepstakes and fill out the form below. Don't forget: You can unlock extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following us on social media and more.

Head to the comments to let us know which bundle you want more or what other prizes you'd like to see in our giveaways. Good luck everyone!

Now playing: Watch this: Rick and Morty Comic-Con exclusive toy unboxing