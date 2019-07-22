Hasbro crowdfunds the biggest Transformers figure ever

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Unicron is the kind of character who makes other Transformers and Decepticons look downright puny. It debuted in the 1986 animated film The Transformers: The Movie. Now fans have a chance to buy the massive figure via the Hasbro Pulse crowdsourcing platform HASLAB.

In robot mode, the figure, called the Transformers: War For Cybertron Unicron, will be over 2 feet tall (686 mm) and has more than 50 points of articulation. Unicron approximately weighs 19 lbs (8.6 kilograms). The gigantic Unicron will be Hasbro's largest converting Transformers figure ever created, taking the title from Fortress Maximus.

Mike Sorrentino/CNET

Unicron also converts into a terrifying planet mode 30 inches (762 mm) in diameter. The planet mode features Unicron's fearsome planet-eating jaws and a series of posable planetary rings.

The Unicron figure will retail for the steep price of $575 (roughly £461, AU$817). This is the first ever Transformers HASLAB project.

This crowdfunding campaign will move into production when it reaches its minimum backing goal of 8,000 backers. Hasbro will stop accepting backers on Aug. 31.

If the crowdfunding campaign is successful, orders are estimated to ship in early 2021.