Photo by Theo Wargo/WireImage

A huge piece of casting news came out of the Eternals' premiere in Hollywood on Monday. Harry Styles is in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, surprising those at the screening of the latest superhero blockbuster.

That piece of spoiler news has already raced across the internet, but if you're keen to keep the details of Styles' role a surprise when you catch the Marvel movie, fair enough and don't scroll down.

Who does Harry Styles play?

Styles plays Eros, Thanos' brother.

That's right, Thanos' origins in some capacity will pop up in the movie.

Big reveal from #TheEternals premiere -- Harry Styles has joined the MCU as Eros, brother of Thanos. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) October 19, 2021

When Harry Styles shows up in the MCU. Audience squealed. — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 19, 2021

When does Harry Styles appear in Eternals?

In true Marvel surprise fashion, reports say Styles will appear in a post-credits scene.

What does his character do?

Eros of Titan is a member of the Eternals and serves as the superhero Starfox. His powers include controlling other people's emotions.

Eternals is directed by Chloé Zhao and stars Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and more. The movie is scheduled to hit theaters in the US on Nov. 5.