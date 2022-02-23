Harold Perrineau Worked a Biggie Song Into Baz Luhrmann's Romeo and Juliet

Epix

Harold Perrineau is a prolific actor. He's been in shows like Oz, Lost and Sons of Anarchy, as well as films like Matrix Reloaded, Matrix Revolutions, Smoke, William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet (directed by Baz Luhrmann), the Best Man and Zero Dark Thirty. His latest project is the Epix series From where he plays a sheriff of a mysterious small town that traps all those who enter. The unwilling residents search for a way to escape while trying to survive the terrifying creatures that come out at night.

On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Perrineau explained that John Griffin's amazing script is what drew him to From. He said he had a ton of faith in the producers to make the show compelling, with characters who feel human. From's producers have worked on series like Lost, Game of Thrones, Fringe and films such as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

"It's not a slasher show, where you're like, 'Oh, how's he going to cut their throat next week?' It's not that. What draws us in is you get attached to these people."

From premiered on Epix on Feb. 20. New episodes are aired on Sundays. During our conversation, Perrineau opened up about his career, how he accidentally worked a Notorious B.I.G. song into William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet and why he thinks people dislike his character on Lost so much.

He also discussed his 1995 film Smoke, which also starred Harvey Keitel, Forest Whitaker, Stockard Channing, William Hurt, Giancarlo Esposito and Jared Harris. When I asked him about Smoke, he said the first thing that went through his mind was "unadulterated fear" because it was one of his first big roles and he was playing opposite a bunch of iconic actors.

