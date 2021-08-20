Halo Infinite won't launch with campaign co-op, Forge

343 Industries

Microsoft wanted Halo Infinite to be an Xbox Series launch game last November, but developer 343 Industries delayed the game until 2021. The developer now says it's coming out on time, but it won't have two fan-favorite features.

Campaign co-op and Forge -- a level editor that allows players to make their own multiplayer maps -- will not be available when Halo Infinite launches this holiday season according to Joseph Staten, the game's head of creative. Both features will release sometime in 2022. Staten did confirm that the game will come with single-player campaign and multiplayer.

"When we looked at these two experiences -- campaign co-op and Forge -- we made the determination that they're just not ready," Staten said in a Halo Infinite development update video released on Friday. "We're going to keep campaign co-op and Forge in the oven for a little bit longer and when they're ready, we're going to release them as part of our seasonal road map next year.

Halo Infinite has had a rough development period. The first showing of the game in July 2020 left many fans deflated with its less-than-stellar graphics. 343 Industries heard the feedback and decided to delay the game. During that time, the game's director also stepped down from the project.

343 Industries has yet to give Halo Infinite a firm release date, but it will be available on Xbox Game Pass on day 1.