Halo: Combat Evolved gets surprise launch on PC

Microsoft

Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, a remaster of the game that started the franchise, had a surprise release on PC on Tuesday. Fans can now purchase the game by itself or as part of the Master Chief Collection, which includes the first six games in the series.

Those who purchase Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary can enjoy 60 fps and 4K resolution along with several other PC-centric updates including mouse and keyboard support. There are also new multiplayer match options to keep things competitive or to deliver more fun playing online.

Halo: Combat Evolved is available in the Microsoft Store or Steam for $9.99. Those who have Xbox Game Pass for PC (beta) subscription can also play the game as of Tuesday.

The Halo Master Chief Collection for PC launched in December for $39.99, but at the time, only had Halo: Reach available. Developer 343 Industries is working through the process of remastering the six original Halo games and releasing them when they're ready. The rest of the series that have yet to be released are Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4.