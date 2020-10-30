CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

The Mandalorian season 2 Apple One launch NASA's 'Greater Pumpkin' Spiders with legs that hear Google's Halloween Doodle game CDC on trick-or-treating risks Charlie Brown's Great Pumpkin
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Halloween PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game sale

Get spook-tacular savings on Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo titles.

Show more (1 item)
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

Halloween is this weekend, and many of the top gaming platforms are celebrating the holiday with discounts on some of the scariest titles in their catalog. At the PlayStation Store, you'll find up to 60% off your favorite PS4 titles. Not to be beaten, Microsoft is also discounting up to 75% off Xbox games in its Shocktober sale.

Looking for PC games? Check out: GOG's Huge Halloween Sale Live Now With 850+ PC Game Deals

Not a fan of digital copies? Box stores are also getting in on the action, with $20 off select Switch games at Best Buy and 50% off select games at Target. GameStop and Decluttr are also running sales on preowned titles to get you even more savings on already discounted offerings.

Read More: The 25 best horror games to play on Halloween 2020

See more coupon codes: CNET coupons

PlayStation Store

Up to 60% off in the Halloween Sale
Sony

Check out the annual PlayStation Store Halloween Sale to score some amazing deals on current-gen titles. Here are some of our top picks. 

This sale ends Nov. 2. Don't forget to scope out the Games Under $15 section for deep discounts on old favorites.

See all Sony coupons

Microsoft

Save up to 75% on Xbox games in the Shocktober Sale
Microsoft

Save on both Xbox One and Xbox 360 titles during the Microsoft sale. We spotlighted a few titles below, but you can check out the full list here. The sale ends Nov. 2.

See all Microsoft Store coupons

Best Buy

Save $20 on select Nintendo Switch games

Rarely discounted first-party titles from Nintendo are only $40 this weekend at Best Buy. Store pickup depends on availability. Sale ends Oct 31.

See all BestBuy coupons

Target

Get up to 50% off video games

Shop Target this weekend and you can save on video games and accessories.

See all Target coupons

GameStop

Save 16% on preowned games with code CAG16

Shop preowned games and DVDs and get 16% off with code CAG16. One standout: a used copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox) for $29.39 after discount.

See all Gamestop coupons

Decluttr

Get 10% off used games with code HELLO10

New users at Decluttr can get 10% off used games with code HELLO10 at checkout.

See all Decluttr coupons

Read more: Best Buy's early Black Friday sale is live now: Prices slashed on TVs, headphones, laptops and more

Introducing CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a plethora of deals and discounts from top online retailers.  Simply head on over to our coupon page, type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals we have available for the week.