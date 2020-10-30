Halloween PlayStation, Xbox and Switch game sale

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Halloween is this weekend, and many of the top gaming platforms are celebrating the holiday with discounts on some of the scariest titles in their catalog. At the PlayStation Store, you'll find up to 60% off your favorite PS4 titles. Not to be beaten, Microsoft is also discounting up to 75% off Xbox games in its Shocktober sale.

Not a fan of digital copies? Box stores are also getting in on the action, with $20 off select Switch games at Best Buy and 50% off select games at Target. GameStop and Decluttr are also running sales on preowned titles to get you even more savings on already discounted offerings.

Shop Target this weekend and you can save on video games and accessories.

Shop preowned games and DVDs and get 16% off with code CAG16. One standout: a used copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4, Xbox) for $29.39 after discount.

New users at Decluttr can get 10% off used games with code HELLO10 at checkout.

