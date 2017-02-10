'Halloween' reboot release date revealed, famous names added

For horror fans, few films can compete with John Carpenter's original "Halloween." The 1978 movie defined the slasher movie genre, turned Jamie Lee Curtis into a scream queen, made an entire generation terrified to babysit and introduced the world to the blank-faced killer Michael Myers and his chilling theme music.

On Thursday, Carpenter announced on Facebook that the reboot of the spooky classic has gained two famous names. Frequent collaborators Danny McBride and David Gordon Green will write the script, and Green will direct.

"So you say you want a Revolution?" Carpenter wrote before revealing the news. "You want to shake things up and bring back Halloween and make it rock again? Well so do I."

Carpenter said he will serve as executive producer as well as consult and offer advice and feedback.

"David and Danny both came to my office recently with (producer) Jason Blum and shared their vision for the new movie and... WOW. They get it," Carpenter wrote. "I think you're gonna dig it. They blew me away. I might even do the music. Maybe. It could be kind of cool. And you'll get to see it in theaters on October 19th, 2018."

