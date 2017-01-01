Preview the horror movies we'll be screaming about in 2017
'It'
Clowns and storm drains and "we all float down here" and GAAAAH, Stephen King's "It" has terrified readers and viewers since the novel came out in 1986. In this big-screen version, Bill Skarsgård plays Pennywise the horrifying evil clown.
Photo by: Brooke Palmer
'Insidious: Chapter 4'
The "Insidious" franchise, about demonologists plunging into the supernatural world, has been one of the hottest in horror since the first film came out in 2010. The fourth movie hits screens in October and is written by series co-creator Leigh Whannell.
Photo by: Blumhouse Productions
There are plenty of horror flicks where saying a monster's name calls it ("Candyman!"), but in "The Bye-Bye Man" even thinking it can summon the creepy entity, who possesses people and forces them to commit killing sprees. It's rated PG-13, so the blood will be limited, but the trailer is terrifying.
Photo by: STX Entertainment
'Underworld: Blood Wars'
This fifth entry in the "Underworld" franchise has already opened in Australia but comes to US and UK theaters January 6. Kate Beckinsale returns as Selene, the Vampire Death Dealer who fights alongside Theo James' David and Charles Dance's Thomas.
Photo by: Screen Gems
'Split'
"Split" looks like "Sybil" meets "Room." James McAvoy's creepy Kevin has 23 personalities -- and three teen girls trapped in a windowless dungeon. M. Night Shyamalan is the director, so a twist ending seems inevitable.
Photo by: Universal
'Rings'
Horror buffs know the plot of 'The Ring," the 1998 Japanese film that became a franchise. Watch a spooky videotape and in seven days, you die. "Rings" is the third in the American series of films, and guess what? Creepy Samara can climb out of flat-screen TVs just as easily as she can old-style tube sets.
Photo by: Paramount Pictures
'A Cure for Wellness'
"A Cure for Wellness" immediately started trending on social networks when its first full-length trailer was released in December, and for good reason. The Gore Verbinski-directed psychological horror film looks both trippy and creepy. An employee is sent to bring the company's CEO back from a mysterious spa in the Swiss Alps, where nothing is like it seems and leaving is not an option.
Photo by: 20th Century Fox
'Patient Zero'
Can't get enough zombie pandemic-style action from "Walking Dead"? "Patient Zero" might be your movie. A disease similar to rabies has created a new species of humans called The Infected, and the attempt to cure it sparks a hunt for the original patient. Sci-fi and fantasy fans, the movie includes John Bradley (Samwell Tarly from "Game of Thrones"), Natalie Dormer (Margaery Tyrell from "Game of Thrones") and Matt Smith (the Eleventh Doctor in "Doctor Who"), as well as Stanley Tucci.
Photo by: Screen Gems
'Get Out'
Horror-satires can be great or groan-inducing, but "Get Out" has an intriguing trailer and premise. Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) and Rose (Allison Williams) are in an interracial relationship, but when he visits her family in a white suburb, he discovers a trail of missing black men and a "Stepford Wives" vibe.
'Raw'
Vegans, stay far away from "Raw," the French-Belgian horror movie about a vegetarian who turns cannibal. The film's graphic scenes were reportedly so disturbing that some fans fainted at early showings.
Photo by: Focus World
'Kong: Skull Island'
"Kong: Skull Island" may be more an action film than a horror movie, but anything with the legendary giant ape has to make a horror fan's must-see list regardless. Plus, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, and a new underground monster race called the Skull Crawlers? Sign us up!
Photo by: Warner Bros
'The Belko Experiment'
It's "The Hunger Games" or "Battle Royale" meets "The Office." A group of Americans are locked in their corporate office in Colombia and ordered to kill each other. James Gunn, director and writer of "Guardians of the Galaxy" and its sequel, wrote the screenplay, and yes, that's Tony Goldwyn from "Scandal" as one of the workers-turned-killer. Hey, we always thought that one guy in accounting was annoying, but this is ridiculous.
Photo by: MGM
'The Mummy'
"The Mummy" is less a horror movie than a Tom Cruise action flick. But it almost became known as a comedy in December when a trailer for it was released with missing audio. Hearing Cruise and his castmates gurgle and shout, minus dramatic film audio, as they're tossed around inside a crashing plane, is like listening to a kid re-enacting "Star Wars" with a stick for a lightsaber.
Photo by: Universal
'Amityville: The Awakening'
What's more believable, the supposed paranormal events in an Amityville, NY, house, or the fact that this is the seventeenth film in the "Amityville" series? Both seem unreal, but "Awakening" is for real, and has a cast including Jennifer Jason Leigh, Jennifer Morrison and Kurtwood "Red Forman" Smith.
Photo by: Dimension Films
'War for the Planet of the Apes'
As with "Kong," this isn't truly a horror movie, but intelligent, talking apes make for a good monster, so it goes in the category anyway. This is the third installment in the rebooted series, and pits ape leader Caesar (Andy Serkis) against a ruthless human colonel played by Woody Harrelson. You maniacs!
Photo by: 20th Century Fox
'Annabelle 2'
The creepy doll Annabelle from the 2014 hit horror flick is back, and this time, the dollmaker that created her decides to take in a number of orphan girls. We're sure this kind-hearted gesture will never backfire in a hideously spooky way.
Photo by: Warner Bros.
CNET Top 5
The best tech gifts under $50
Giving awesome tech to the people you love doesn't have to be expensive.