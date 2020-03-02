Half-Life: Alyx drops 3 new gameplay videos ahead of release

Virtual reality game Half-Life: Alyx is set to come out on March 23. Ahead of its release on Steam, Valve gave gamers a taste of what they can expect, putting out three videos on YouTube Monday, which total around 10 and a half minutes of gameplay.
Half-Life: Alyx takes place between Half-Life and Half-Life 2. The new game is "the story of an impossible fight against a vicious alien race known as the Combine," according to Steam. "Playing as Alyx Vance, you are humanity's only chance for survival."
The new game, which will require a VR headset to play, can be bought ahead of the release for $54. Preorder bonuses start March 2, including Steam VR Home environments that are "inspired by locations in Half-Life: Alyx."
The game was announced back in November, and by the beginning of the year Valve said it was almost finished making the Half-Life 2 prequel. The previous Half-Life games are available to play for free on Steam until March 23, including Half-Life: Opposing Force, Half-Life Blue-Shift and Team Fortress Classic.
You can watch the videos below.
