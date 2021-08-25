Enlarge Image Samir Hussein/Getty Images

It's one of the most iconic album covers in rock history, but Nirvana's Nevermind doesn't spark happy memories for the man who appeared on the famous cover as a baby. Spencer Elden, now 30, is suing those who were responsible for the album imagery, including the record label, the art directors and the surviving members of the band.

Elden alleges his parents didn't sign a release form for photographer Kirk Weddle to snap him at 4 months old, floating naked in a pool along with a dollar bill. He is suing 17 defendants, including the estate of late Nirvana singer and front man Kurt Cobain, with accusations that they breached child pornography laws in creating the artwork.

According to Deadline, Elden, a Los Angeles resident, alleges lifelong damage and is seeking compensation from the defendants. According to documents filed in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday, Elden says his "identity and legal name are forever tied to the commercial sexual exploitation he experienced as a minor which has been distributed and sold worldwide from the time he was a baby to the present day."

Nevermind was released in 1991 and has sold more than 30 million copies. Elden re-created the cover for the record's 10th, 17th and 25th anniversaries.

Cobain died in 1994, while Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic are still performing with different bands, including the Foo Fighters.