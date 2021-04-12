Gundam live-action movie headed to Netflix

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

A live-action adaptation of Gundam, a popular sci-fi anime series, is headed to Netflix with filmmaker Jordan Vogt-Roberts at the helm, Netflix said in a release Monday. Vogt-Roberts also directed 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Netflix said comic book writer Brian K. Vaughan is writing the script, but the creative team is keeping the storyline under wraps so far. The original series from anime studio Sunrise revolved around a world where humanity's overpopulation has driven people to live in space colonies. Once in the colonies, the citizens start a war for independence against the people living on Earth. When they go into battle, the characters pilot mobile robot suits.

Netflix didn't specify casting, a filming schedule or release time. The Gundam movie will premiere on the streaming service globally, except China, where it'll be distributed by Legendary in theaters.