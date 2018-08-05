Guardians of the Galaxy star finds it 'pretty nauseating' to work for Disney

Disney/Marvel

Dave Bautista isn't feeling that great about Disney removing James Gunn from directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

In fact, in the wake of Gunn's dismissal, Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the films, tweeted that he finds working for the global media powerhouse "pretty nauseating".

He has been an outspoken advocate of Gunn's on Twitter and has a pretty strict no-nonsense approach on the site, previously calling the dismissal "bullshit". Though the firing won't see Bautista quit the production ("I will do what Im legally obligated to do", he says), he didn't mince words on Sunday, calling out Disney for empowering "a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis".

I will do what Im legally obligated to do but @Guardians without @JamesGunn is not what I signed up for. GOTG w/o @JamesGunn just isn’t GOTG. Its also pretty nauseating to work for someone who’d empower a smear campaign by fascists #cybernazis . That’s just how I feel https://t.co/Ym4FwruVDu — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) August 5, 2018

He wasn't the only one discussing Gunn's dismissal this weekend, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Kurt Russell telling Variety, "I do think we're getting a little too sensitive on maybe some of the wrong people."

On July 20, Disney fired Gunn as director after tweets from 2008 were resurfaced by a far-right commentator Mike Cernovich. Since then, fans and industry figures have come out in support of Gunn. The cast of the film then signed an open letter to have Gunn reinstated as director of the third film on July 30.

CNET reached out to Disney for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

