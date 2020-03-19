Fox

Reel medicine is helping out real medicine. Medical shows sidelined by the coronavirus outbreak have been donating masks, gloves and other items to hospitals and fire departments where supplies have been short. Shows including The Resident on Fox, and Grey's Anatomy, The Good Doctor and Station 19 on ABC have donated a variety of items. Along with many other businesses and workplaces, the shows are shut down as part of the large-scale attempt to try and contain the spread of the disease.

"At Station 19, we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station," Krista Vernoff, showrunner and executive producer of Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, said on Thursday. "At Grey's Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well. We are all overwhelmed with gratitude for our healthcare workers during this incredibly difficult time, and in addition to these donations, we are doing our part to help them by staying home."

Another ABC medical show, The Good Doctor, is donating supplies to authorities in Vancouver, where the series is filmed.

Dr. Karen Law, a rheumatologist in Atlanta, thanked The Resident for a donation on Instagram on Wednesday.

"Yesterday, I had a serious discussion with the residents about how, though supplies are low, a magical shipment of masks is unlikely to arrive," Law wrote. "And yet, a magical shipment of masks DID arrive, in the form of this very generous gesture. This kind of community support means so much to our front-line providers who are making many sacrifices to staff our hospitals and care for our community."