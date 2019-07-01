Gremlins is back with a brand new animated series

WarnerMedia

There's no news of a third Gremlins movie happening anytime soon, but a new animated prequel could make fans happy in the meantime.

WarnerMedia announced on Monday that a new 10-episode animated series called Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is on the way, according to Deadline.

Serving as a prequel to the original 1984 Gremlins live-action movie and the 1990 sequel, the new animated series is set in 1920s Shanghai, and will reveal how shopkeeper Mr. Wing first discovered the Mogwai named Gizmo, according to Variety on Monday.

A year ago I walked into Amblin to pitch this Gremlins animated prequel. Thank you to Warner Bros and WarnerMedia for making this a reality! #Gremlins #GremlinsSecretsOfTheMogwai https://t.co/HlhTIwscAb — TZE CHUN (@thetzechun) July 1, 2019

The story also introduces 10-year-old boy named Sam Wing and a teenage street thief named Elle, who go on a quest through the Chinese countryside to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure.

The trio crosses paths with colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore, while the kids are also pursued by a greedy industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins.

The new series is written by Tze Chun (Gotham), who will also serve as co-executive producer. Executive producers include Amblin TV's Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey, Sam Register (Animaniacs), with Brendan Hay (Robot Chicken) serving as co-executive producer. Dan Krall (Coraline) is a supervising producer.

"A year ago I walked into Amblin to pitch this Gremlins animated prequel," Chun tweeted on Monday. "Thank you to Warner Bros and WarnerMedia for making this a reality!"

The new series will debut on the WarnerMedia streaming service. No word yet on casting or official release dates, and WarnerMedia didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.