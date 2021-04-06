Take-Two Interactive

Grand Theft Auto V is making its return to , Microsoft's $10-a-month subscription service, this Thursday. Rockstar's 2013 free-roaming action-adventure is among the top-selling games of all time, and it'll be playable on Xbox consoles and on PCs.

The game was previously on Game Pass, but last year it was replaced by Red Dead Redemption 2 -- another super popular Rockstar title. The $15 Game Pass Ultimate option will also get you access to Xbox Cloud Gaming, which lets you stream GTA V to your Android device.

Also coming to Game Pass on April 8 are Zombie Army 4: Dead War, Disneyland Adventures, and Rush: A Disney/Pixar Adventure. It'll be followed by NHL 21 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers on April 12.

Rain on Your Parade and Pathway are coming on April 15, with MLB The Show 21 rounding out the month on April 20.