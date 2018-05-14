Gotham renewed for fifth and final season

FOX

Fox has renewed its Batman origin story for a final season, which will centre on Bruce Wayne's final transformation into the Dark Knight.

"The fifth and final season will wrap up this unique origin story of the great DC Comics Super-Villains and Vigilantes, which revealed an entirely new chapter that has never been told," a FOX representative told Deadline.

The new season is likely to be 13 episodes long and will star David Mazouz as a young Bruce Wayne.