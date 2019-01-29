Google’s Gmail mobile app is getting a new look

Google

Soon when you open up Gmail on your phone, the app could have a new look.

Google on Tuesday said it's updating the mobile version of its email service to match the web version, which was redesigned in April. The new design will begin rolling out to Android phones and tablets today, then iPhones and iPads in the coming weeks.

Google

That means some of the newest features from the desktop version are coming to phones and tablets. That includes shortcuts to attachments, which you can open without opening the email itself.

You'll also be able to switch between personal and work accounts more easily. With the app update, you'll also get a big, red alert if an email looks suspicious, like on the web version.

The new version has a cleaner look than the old one, with a mostly white background replacing the old red trim. The new inbox also has links to the social and promotions tabs at the top, like it does on the web version.

The redesign is part of a bigger effort Google is making to give all its apps the same look and feel. Gmail, which has more than 1 billion users, is the latest to undergo the makeover, which Google calls "material design."

