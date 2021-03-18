Google to invest over $7 billion in new offices and data centers

Google

Google plans to invest over $7 billion in new offices and data centers in 2021, according to a new blog post from CEO Sundar Pichai. These projects will span 19 states and will create at least 10,000 jobs.

This investment in physical offices comes as more companies, including Google, have extended work-from-home structures further into the year and have explored the option of more flexible schedules as workers return to office spaces.

"Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google's culture, and it will be an important part of our future," reads part of the blog post.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.