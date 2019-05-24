CNET también está disponible en español.

Google Stadia will share game titles, pricing, launch info this summer

The streaming game service works on a variety of devices over an internet connection.

Google will soon share more details about its Stadia streaming game service. 

We'll soon learn more about Google's Stadia gaming service

Details including pricing, game announcements and launch info for the new streaming game service will be shared this summer, Stadia tweeted Friday. 

"This summer, three of the wishes you've been asking for will finally be granted," the tweet reads. "Price Reveal, Game Announcements, Launch Info. Stay tuned here for more Stadia details coming soon."

Google unveiled Stadia in March. The service lets users play games on a wide variety of devices and an internet connection. It eliminates the need for a chunky game console or expensive PC. Players just need a TV, set-top box, browser, phone or low-end PC to surf the web using Google Chrome. They can also use their own keyboard, mouse and controller, or Google's Stadia controller that connects to its servers via Wi-Fi. 

