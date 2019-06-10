Google Stadia will allow publishers to add subscriptions

Google Stadia held its own pre-E3 2019 event on June 6 to lay out all the details on how much the service would cost. The head of the service says publishers may add an additional cost on top of the Stadia price for access to more games.

"You'll see publishers starting to think about their own subscription as well," Google Stadia head Phil Harrison told Geoff Keighley on YouTube's E3 Live Sunday. "We support that on our platform."

Harrison went on to explain that not every publisher would make use of this option, only those with a large catalog of games.

He is likely referring to EA who has their own subscription called EA Access. For $5 a month, subscribers have a library of games from the publisher available to play on certain platforms, and they get early access to new EA games before the release date.

Stadia will launch in November and will offer 4K, 60fps, and surround sound streaming for $9.99 a month. Subscribers will have access to some free games, but newer titles will need to be purchased.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.