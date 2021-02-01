Google shutters in-house Stadia games development studio

Scott Stein/CNET

Google is winding down its in-house development of Stadia games, according to a Monday release from the tech giant. Google says it plans to refocus the service, and that it will house games from existing developers going forward.

"Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere," Phil Harrison, Vice President of Google Stadia said in the release.

Google noted that gamers will still have access to their games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, with new titles from third parties coming to the platform. CNET reached out to Google for more information and we'll update when we hear back.