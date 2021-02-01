New stimulus check proposal Reddit's GameStop play Apple watch, sport band for Black History Month Elon Musk on Clubhouse app WWE Royal Rumble results Justice League Snyder Cut release date Stimulus checks and dependents

Google shutters in-house Stadia games development studio

Going forward, Stadia will only feature games from outside developers.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of Stadia's most successful games.

 Scott Stein/CNET

Google is winding down its in-house development of Stadia games, according to a Monday release from the tech giant. Google says it plans to refocus the service, and that it will house games from existing developers going forward.

"Our goal remains focused on creating the best possible platform for gamers and technology for our partners, bringing these experiences to life for people everywhere," Phil Harrison, Vice President of Google Stadia said in the release

Google noted that gamers will still have access to their games on Stadia and Stadia Pro, with new titles from third parties coming to the platform. CNET reached out to Google for more information and we'll update when we hear back.