Google pledges $12M in funding to civil rights groups

James Martin/CNET

Google will give $12 million in funding to groups working to address racial inequities, said CEO Sundar Pichai on Wednesday in an email to employees. The search giant is one of several tech giants that have pledged funds to groups battling racial injustice after the killing of George Floyd sparked protests across the US.

"Our Black community is hurting, and many of us are searching for ways to stand up for what we believe, and reach out to people we love to show solidarity," said Pichai. "Supporting worthy organizations is a step in the right direction, but it is not a replacement for doing the harder work ahead both within and outside of Google."

Google will be giving the first grants of $1 million each to the Center for Policy Equality and the Equal Justice Initiative. Google said it has donated $32 million to racial justice over the past five years.

Google-owned YouTube also promised a $1 million donation in a tweet on Saturday.

Along with the donation, the search giant said it's holding an 8 minute and 46 second moment of silence on Wednesday to honor the memories of Floyd and other black lives lost.

Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed black man, died after a white police officer jammed a knee onto his neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds. The officer was fired and has been charged with murder.

Google also plans on working closely with its black community to develop initiative and product ideas that support more long-term progress, Pichai said.