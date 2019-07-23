Google pays $11M to settle with job seekers who alleged age discrimination

James Martin/CNET

Google is shelling out $11 million to end a lawsuit that accused the search giant of discriminating against older job seekers. The Alphabet-owned company has also agreed to train managers on age bias, form a committee focused on age diversity and investigate age bias complaints.

The final settlement proposal was submitted to a federal judge in the US District Court for the Northern District of California on Friday. After lawyer fees, the settlement reportedly works out to about $35,000 for each of the 227 people who joined the class action. The agreement is subject to court approval.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawyers for the plaintiffs also didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.