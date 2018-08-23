Google opens doors to VR labs for science students

Screenshot/CNET

Google and education company Labster have created virtual reality labs for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) students.

"Through its ability to take people anywhere, virtual reality can be a powerful resource for students who otherwise would not have access to the lab time they need to complete their degrees," Google said in a blogpost Thursday.

Students with access to Daydream View or Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream headsets will be able to do things like sequence DNA or look at organisms under a microscope. The companies have made more than 30 of these virtual labs so far, and they're available Thursday.

Google wants to make the labs available to students including graduate students, undergraduate students and high schoolers.