Google lets you fill out surveys and browse Pinterest directly in Gmail

Getty

Google wants to let people do more stuff on Gmail without leaving their inboxes.

The search giant on Tuesday said it's rolling out a new feature that lets people complete different kinds of tasks in their emails, like RSVPing to an event, searching for hotel rooms or browsing Pinterest.

To do that, Google last year announced a tool called AMP for Email to let software developers build widgets for Gmail. It was previously in a preview version but will be widely available starting Tuesday.

Google

Google debuted AMP, or Accelerated Mobile Pages, in 2015 as a way to make web pages, usually from publishers and other brands, load faster on your phone. It was a competitor of Facebook's Instant Articles, which let news stories load faster on Facebook.

Since then, Google has broadened the use of its AMP technology. Last year, Google introduced AMP Stories, a format similar to Snapchat and Instagram stories, which let publishers create video and text content.

For now, the feature is available only on the web version of Gmail. It will come to phones "soon."