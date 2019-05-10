Google I/O has come to an end. What really caught your attention?

Google's annual developer conference, Google I/O, has come to an end. The three-day event in Mountain View, California, announced a wide range of new products and ultimately put to bed the long standing rumors of what might be revealed.

One of the biggest announcements comes in the form of hardware and the Pixel 3A and 3A XL, which are currently available for purchase at $399 and $479 respectively. The Pixel 3A is a more affordable version of the Pixel 3, though with the lower price does come with less premium features, such as no wireless charging and no waterproofing. Although, it does come with a head phone jack! Check out the gallery below for full specs.

Another big announcement from Google I/O 2019 is the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max is an upgraded version of Google's first smart display, the Google Home Hub, and is the first joint product to be released by Google and Nest. Nest was purchased by Google in 2014, but have worked as separate entities since. This is the first product to be released under the joint name Google Nest, their combined smart home brand.

The Nest Hub Max debuts at $230 and includes a motion detecting Nest cam, which allows you to play and pause music with hand gestures, accompanied by upgraded speakers, among many other features. Check out all the features here.

On the software side of things, Google introduced Focus Mode for its Android mobile operating system. Focus Mode allows you to select which apps you deem distracting, and when activated, temporarily disables them for those crucial moments you need to focus. Once you are done in Focus Mode, you regain access to all those distracting applications.

Focus Mode will be available on Android P and Q later this fall. Android Q, Google's latest version of the operating system, is set to launch some time later this year.

In addition to Focus Mode, and the introduction of Android Q, Google made an announcement of its milestone achievement that Android is now on over 2.5 billion active devices worldwide. That's a lot of devices!

Google I/O is an event many look forward to every year and this year was no different. But, did it disappoint in its announcements? Or were you happy with everything that was introduced? We want to know what, if anything, specifically caught your eye at this year's event. Or if it was something not announced that you wish was.

This article only contains a few of the bigger splashes made at Google I/O 2019, so take a look at our full coverage here, and decide for yourself whether or not this year's event lived up to the hype. Don't forget to vote in the poll below to share your thoughts.

