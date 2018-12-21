Google Chrome's Canvas app lets you unleash your artistic ability

Google Canvas/Screenshot by CNET

Google is letting you doodle within its Chrome browser with a simple app.

You can go to Canvas using canvas.apps.chrome and start drawing immediately, as previously reported by Chrome Unboxed.

It's pretty straightforward -- you can choose among pencil, ink pen, marker, chalk and eraser, then pick any hex color. This gives you a massive range of palettes.

Your drawing is saved to your Google account, and you can download it as a PNG file.

Drawing with a mouse or touchpad isn't ideal (as evidenced by our quick attempt), so would-be Google Canvas artists probably will be better off using a stylus and touchscreen.