Google, Apple, Amazon and Facebook at Congress antitrust hearing: How to watch

Congress on Tuesday will be tackling one of the biggest questions facing the tech industry in decades: Have companies like Apple, Google, Facebook and Amazon become so big that they need to be broken up?
Already, the battle lines have been drawn. The tech industry has begun to push back while some presidential candidates, like Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are arguing in favor of breakups.
"Today's big tech companies have [too much power over] our economy, our society and our democracy," Warren, a Democrat, wrote in March.
The hearing before the US House Committee on the Judiciary is called "Online Platform and Market Power, Part 2: Innovation and Entrepreneurship."
When
July 16 at 11 a.m. PT / 2 p.m. ET.
Where
The hearing is likely to be streamed on YouTube, a link for which will either show up on the committee's account or on its hearing announcement page.
What we can expect
The company CEOs aren't testifying, so there's little chance of an iconic showdown moment. Still, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle want to punish tech giants, but few agree on how. Another issue is education about how tech works. Last year, one lawmaker asked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg how his company makes money. "Senator, we run ads," he said.
