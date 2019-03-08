Sen. Elizabeth Warren calls to break up Amazon, Google, Facebook

Getty Images

A presidential candidate is making a move on big tech. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Friday called for "big, structural changes" to break up tech giants like Amazon, Google and Facebook.

"Today's big tech companies have [too much power over] our economy, our society, and our democracy," wrote Warren in a blog post. "They've bulldozed competition, used our private information for profit, and tilted the playing field against everyone else. And in the process, they have hurt small businesses and stifled innovation."

Warren wants to restore competition in the tech industry with stronger antitrust regulations and laws that prevent tech companies to get too big.