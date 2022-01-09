Golden Globes 2022: The full list of winners

You might have noticed the lack of fanfare around the Golden Globes this year.
The 2022 ceremony took place Sunday, Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. PT, but you couldn't watch it on network TV or livestreamed. The show, once the fun awards ceremony for tipsy celebrities -- once the show that produced an evergreen highlights reel of celebrity roasts for five-time host Ricky Gervais -- went back to the drawing board.
Questions over lack of diversity, voting processes and finances saw the awards, run by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), boycotted by celebrities. This year's ceremony, which took place at the Beverly Hilton hotel, was turned into a private event.
In the movie categories, the big winner was Benedict Cumberbatch-starring Western The Power of the Dog, which won three awards: best picture (drama), best director for Jane Campion and best supporting actor for Kodi Smit-McPhee. Steven Spielberg's musical West Side Story had a similarly good night, also winning three awards: best picture (musical or comedy), best actress in a motion picture (musical or comedy) for Rachel Zegler and best supporting actress in a motion picture for Ariana Debose.
When it came to the small screen, Succession unsurprisingly took home best TV series (drama) and saw acting wins for Sarah Snook (best supporting actress in a TV role) and Jeremy Strong (best actor in a TV series, drama). Kate Winslet won best actress in a limited series for Mare of Easttown and Jean Smart scooped up best actress in a TV series (musical or comedy) for Hacks, which also won best TV series (musical or comedy).
Finally, Will Smith won best actor in a motion picture (drama) for his role as Richard Williams, father of Venus and Serena, in King Richard. Nicole Kidman pipped Kristen Stewart for best actress in a motion picture (drama) for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos. Plus Andrew Garfield scored the best actor in a motion picture (musical or comedy) win for Tick, Tick... Boom!
See all the nominees here and the full list of winners below.
Winners
Best motion picture, drama
- Belfast
- Coda
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog -- winner
Best TV series, drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession -- winner
Best director, motion picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog -- winner
- Maggie Gyllenhall, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best actress in a motion picture, drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos -- winner
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best motion picture, musical or comedy
- Cyrano
- Don't Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick...Boom
- West Side Story -- winner
Best actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don't Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story -- winner
Best actress in a TV series, drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose -- winner
Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, Coda
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog -- winner
Best actor in a motion picture, drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard -- winner
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best original score, motion picture
- Alexandre Desplat, The French Dispatch
- Germaine Franco, Encanto
- Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
- Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
- Hans Zimmer, Dune -- winner
Best original song, motion picture
- Be Alive, King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
- Down to Joy, Belfast
- Here I Am (Singing My Way Home), Respect
- No Time to Die, No Time to Die -- winner
Best actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don't Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom! -- winner
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best limited series or TV movie
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad -- winner
Best TV series, musical or comedy
- The Great
- Hacks -- winner
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best actress in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks -- winner
Best actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes from a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown -- winner
Best actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick -- winner
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahim, The Serpent
Best supporting actress in a TV role
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie Macdowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession -- winner
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best screenplay, motion picture
- Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast -- winner
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Adam McKay, Don't Look Up
- Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best actor in a TV series, musical or comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso -- winner
Best motion picture, non-English language
- Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia/Germany)
- Drive My Car (Japan) -- winner
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- A Hero (France/Iran)
- Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Best actor in a TV series, drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession -- winner
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best motion picture, animated
- Encanto -- winner
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Best supporting actor in a TV role
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-Su, Squid Game -- winner
Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture
- Caitriona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana Debose, West Side Story -- winner
- Kristen Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing