Godzilla puppets are invading YouTube

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

This year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters movie reminded us all about the destructive nature of Godzilla and his fellow monsters, but a new puppet series gives fans the softer side of the famous kaiju creatures.

A new weekly webseries called Gojiban debuted on Toho's official Godzilla YouTube channel on Aug. 9.

The adorable series features puppet versions of Godzilla and his offspring Godzilla Junior and Minilla, performed by the puppet theater group Atelier Koganemushi.

The first episode features Godzilla teaching Godzilla Junior and Minilla monster skills like roaring and aiming their atomic fire breath at targets. While Junior's is a star student, Minilla needs a bit of help.

They also really like to snack on fruit after a long day of training. Who knew Godzilla loves grapes?

Other Godzilla monsters make cameos including the character Hedorah teaching a young Hedorah baby the ways of the world.

Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. movie characters Mothra and Mothra's offspring Hanako and Taro are featured in the series' art, which might mean they will show up in an upcoming episode.

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

There is also a short dance segment at the end with two human twin girls who could represent the famous Mothra's twin fairies -- known as the Shobijin -- from the Godzilla movies.

Here's hoping more monsters like Mechagodzilla, Rodan, Gigan, and King Ghidorah also make an appearance in puppet form in future episodes.

New episodes of Gojiban will air on the official Godzilla YouTube channel every Friday.