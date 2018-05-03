God of War is the fastest selling PlayStation 4 game ever

SIE Santa Monica Studio

Norse mythology is so hot right now.

Just as Thor wrecked shop in Avengers: Infinity War, helping that film break all sorts of box office records, the new God of War game, which moves the franchise out of Greece and into the folklore of Scandinavia, has become the fastest selling game on the PlayStation 4.

Released April 20, God of War sold 3.1 million units in just three days, Sony announced on Thursday. For reference, Uncharted 4, currently the highest-selling game on the PS4, sold 2.7 million units in its first week.

God of War's success is befitting of its quality. CNET's Jeff Bakalar said it's "scary good," calling it "an incredibly impressive and fully realised experience unmatched by anything [he's] played in recent memory."

This is unlikely main character Kratos' last hurrah, as God of War director Cory Barlog hinted at sequels in an interview with Kotaku this week. "This is all building towards this sort of grand story," he said.