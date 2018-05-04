Gamespot/Sony Interactive

God of War is arguably the biggest thing in gaming right now, and in it is a nod to the biggest thing in Hollywood.

By completing a side quest, a Reddit user discovered God of War players can get themselves a fancy Talisman called the Shattered Gauntlet of Ages.

Its description reads: "An ancient relic of Hel deemed too powerful to remain whole, fragments of its former strength lie scattered throughout the realms..."

In God of War, you can equip weapons and armour with Enchantments to make them more powerful. There are six Enchantments that can fit into the Shattered Gauntlet of Ages. If three of these six are equipped (three is the limit), main character Kratos can shoot purple magic at enemies.

Those who are up to speed with the Marvel Cinematic Universe know that the plot to Avengers: Infinity War revolves around supervillain Thanos and his Infinity Gauntlet. He's on the hunt for six Infinity Stones, and if he can find them he'll become the most powerful dude in the universe.

Check out Gamespot's guide on getting the Gauntlet and its Enchantments here.