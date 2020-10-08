Go scuba diving and revisit the Vietnam War with two free games from Epic

Deal Savings Price



If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away at least one free game each Thursday. This week, there are two games ready for the taking: a low-stress underwater adventure title called Abzu and the white-knuckle shooter, Rising Storm 2: Vietnam. Together, that's $45 worth of free games.

Here's how it works: Once you download the games to your Epic account (which is free to sign up for), they're yours to keep forever. You don't even need to install the games if you're low on hard disk space -- just claim them. You have until Thursday, Oct. 15, at which time they both return to their regular price.

Abzu Abzu is a gorgeous underwater adventure -- you play as a diver and get to explore many diverse undersea environments, swim with enormous schools of fish and giant predators, and take in some stunning set designs. The game is on the short side and lacks much in the way of peril or jeopardy, but that's okay. It's an exhilarating game.

Epic Games Looking for a gripping first-person tactical shooter set in America's quagmire? Rising Storm 2: Vietnam leans into Hollywood tropes about the conflict, making this feel sort of like a Vietnam war movie. In addition to the single-player campaign, you get 64-player multiplayer matches nearly two dozen playable maps, 50 weapons from both sides of the conflict, 4 flyable helicopters and more.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.

