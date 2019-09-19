Global climate strike: Start times, locations, how to get involved

Ernesto Rucio/Getty

The planet is in a very bad way. The Arctic has been burning and fires still rage in the Amazon rainforest. Iceland recently held a funeral for a 700-year-old glacier that was lost to the increasing heat. One million species are threatened with extinction and some have already been lost. Birds are dying in the billions across North America. We are living in an emergency -- and the kids are absolutely not alright. Over the coming week, students and adults will join together in global strikes to demand action on climate change.

If you want to know the what, when and where of the September Global Climate Strikes, we have you covered.

What is the Climate Strike?

When Greta Thunberg, a Swedish school student, sat in front of the Swedish parliament building with her hand-painted "Skolstrejk för klimatet" sign, she kick-started a worldwide movement. It wasn't the first time school kids had walked out of school to demand change, but Thunberg's one-person strike on the steps of parliament drew global attention. On Fridays leading up to the 2018 Swedish election, she'd miss class to protest, sign in hand.

Thunberg has become the face of the new movement, inspiring students across the world to leave school and demand action on climate change. In March, students took to the streets in over 2,000 cities asking adults to take responsibility for the climate crisis. Smaller strikes occurred in May, June and August.

The next series of strikes are set to be the biggest yet and will see students and adults walk out of their schools and workplaces to "demand an end to the age of fossil fuels."

When is the Climate Strike?

The upcoming strikes will take place on two successive Fridays designed to coincide with an emergency climate action summit being held at the United Nations in New York beginning on Sept. 23.

On Sept. 20 and Sept. 27, thousands of climate strikes will take place in cities across the world. Thunberg herself will be attending the climate strike in New York City on Sept. 20, but no matter where you are across the world, a climate strike is likely within your vicinity.

Where can I join a strike?

A massive number of strikes are registered on the Global Climate Strike website, so that's a great place to start if you're seeking a nearby climate strike to attend. The locations of major strikes occurring across the US, UK and Australia are listed below. All times are local.

US East

New York City: 12 p.m. @ Foley Square, 1 Federal Plaza

12 p.m. @ Foley Square, 1 Federal Plaza Boston: 11:30 a.m. @ Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square

11:30 a.m. @ Boston City Hall Plaza, 1 City Hall Square Chicago: 11 a.m. @ Grant Park, 337 E Randolph St

11 a.m. @ Grant Park, 337 E Randolph St Philadelphia: 12 p.m. @ Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd

12 p.m. @ Philadelphia City Hall, 1400 John F Kennedy Blvd Washington D.C.: 11 a.m. @ John Marshall Park, marching to Capitol Hill



US West

Los Angeles: 12 p.m. @ Pershing Square, 532 South Olive Street

12 p.m. @ Pershing Square, 532 South Olive Street San Francisco: 9 a.m. @ Nancy Pelosi's office, San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th St



9 a.m. @ Nancy Pelosi's office, San Francisco Federal Building, 90 7th St Seattle: 9 a.m. @ Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave

9 a.m. @ Cal Anderson Park, 1635 11th Ave Portland: 10:30 a.m. @ Portland City Hall, 1221 SW 4th Avenue

UK

The UK Student Climate Network has a handy "Find a strike" feature on its website, you just need to throw your postcode in and a list of events will appear. The major strike will occur in London and will begin near the Palace of Westminster, along the River Thames. Many marches and rallies will take place across the city.

London: 11 a.m. @ Millbank, Westminster

11 a.m. @ Millbank, Westminster Birmingham: 11 a.m. @ Victoria Square

11 a.m. @ Victoria Square Manchester: 10 a.m. @ Manchester Central Library, St Peter's Square

10 a.m. @ Manchester Central Library, St Peter's Square Edinburgh: 11 a.m. @ Middle Meadow Walk in The Meadows

11 a.m. @ Middle Meadow Walk in The Meadows Glasgow: 11 a.m. @ Kelvingrove Park, 6 Professors' Square

Australia

Eight major events are taking place in capital cities across Australia.

Adelaide: 12 p.m. @ Victoria Square

12 p.m. @ Victoria Square Brisbane: 1 p.m. @ Queens Gardens

1 p.m. @ Queens Gardens Canberra: 12 p.m. @ Glebe Park

12 p.m. @ Glebe Park Darwin: 1 p.m. @ Parliament House

1 p.m. @ Parliament House Hobart: 12 p.m. @ Parliament Lawns

12 p.m. @ Parliament Lawns Melbourne: 2 p.m. @ Treasury Gardens

2 p.m. @ Treasury Gardens Perth: 11 a.m. @ Forrest Place

11 a.m. @ Forrest Place Sydney: 12 p.m. @ The Domain

The location for many regional Australia strikes can be accessed at School Strike 4 Climate.

Originally published Sept. 17.