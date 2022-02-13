Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday Jordan Peele's Nope trailer Uncharted review Blade Runner 2099 in the works Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials

Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

The director brought us the '80s supernatural comedy that became a cultural phenomenon.

Jennifer Bisset headshot
Jennifer Bisset
gettyimages-1167699175

Ivan Reitman arrives at the Opening Night of Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 12, 2019 in Universal City, California.

 Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Ivan Reitman, legendary director and producer of the original Ghostbusters movies, has died at 75.

Reitman died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on Saturday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press. The cause of death was not released.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," his children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said via a joint statement.

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Reitman was famous for directing 1984's Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel. The original movie influenced popular culture for decades to come, its costumes cropping up in Stranger Things, and its theme tune unmistakable. It was so successful it spawned a franchise, including the 2016 reboot of the same name and 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Reitman's son, Jason.

Reitman was also known for directing Stripes (1981), Twins (1988) and Kindergarten Cop (1990).

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

See all photos