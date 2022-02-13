Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Ivan Reitman, legendary director and producer of the original Ghostbusters movies, has died at 75.

Reitman died in his sleep at his home in Montecito, California, on Saturday, his family confirmed to the Associated Press. The cause of death was not released.

"Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father, and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life," his children, director Jason Reitman, Catherine Reitman and Caroline Reitman said via a joint statement.

"We take comfort that his work as a filmmaker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always."

Reitman was famous for directing 1984's Ghostbusters and its 1989 sequel. The original movie influenced popular culture for decades to come, its costumes cropping up in Stranger Things, and its theme tune unmistakable. It was so successful it spawned a franchise, including the 2016 reboot of the same name and 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, directed by Reitman's son, Jason.

Reitman was also known for directing Stripes (1981), Twins (1988) and Kindergarten Cop (1990).