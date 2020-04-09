Get a pair of games worth $60 for free at Epic this week

Epic

If you're a gamer -- or just visit the Cheapskate pages occasionally -- you probably know that Epic Games gives away one or more free games each week. This week, Epic is giving away a pair of games that regularly sell for $30 each. First up we've got Close to the Sun, a first-person horror title I will not be playing, followed by Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments. You have until April 16 to download them, which adds them to your Epic account forever. Sorry, though: Both games are Windows only.

Want even more free games? Amazon is giving Prime subscribers five free games worth over $100, so be sure to check that out as well. Spoiler alert: One of the titles is a remastered version of Turok, a dinosaur-hunting first-person shooter I remember playing the heck out of back in the day.

Enjoy!

Epic Ready for a first-person horror adventure game? It's rated "Mature 17+" and the trailer looks a little intense, so consider yourself warned. It takes place in an alternate history that features a research facility built on technology created by Nikola Tesla -- and where something has apparently gone horribly awry.

Epic Have a hankering to become the most celebrated detective of all time? Nope, not Batman. I'm talking about Sherlock Holmes. In this take on the iconic figure, you'll need to solve six different cases, including murders, missing persons, thefts and investigations that lead toward the supernatural.

This article is updated regularly with the current week's free games.