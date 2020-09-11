Get this combination wet/dry vac and pressure washer for just $177

Sun Joe

Your robot vacuum is good for routine cleaning, but isn't enough for every job. Heck, for some cleanups, even your upright vacuum may not be enough. Some jobs simply demand a wet/dry vac. The Sun Joe 2-in-1 electric pressure washer is just such a beast, able to handle large and messy jobs both indoors and out. If you've been eyeing the Sun Joe for over $200, here's some good news: Right now you can get the when you apply promo code CNETJOE at checkout. This is an exclusive deal for Cheapskate readers at Daily Steals, and it's about $55 cheaper than the current price on Amazon.

The Sun Joe SPX7001E is a 2-in-1 electric pressure washer and indoor-outdoor wet/dry vacuum that comes with a six-piece accessory kit, giving you an adjustable spray wand, foam cannon, all-purpose nozzle, crevice nozzle, dusting brush and 20-ft high-pressure hose. It's powered by a 13-amp pressure motor that can generate 1,500 psi. On the vacuum front, it has a 5.7-amp wet/dry vacuum that generates over 459 cfm of airflow.

One of the best qualities of this Sun Joe vac is its versatility; not only can it handle both indoor and outdoor jobs, but it can switch up tasks without requiring you to switch tools. It weighs 17 pounds and rolls on oversize wheels, so it's very portable and easy to move around and outside the house. And the unit comes with a two-year warranty.

