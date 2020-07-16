Get the Razer Nari Ultimate gaming headset for about half off

Razer

The Razer Nari Ultimate is a wireless gaming headset with a secret weapon. It's the first -- and as far as I know, still the only -- audio gear with built-in haptic drivers. What does that mean? Well, this headset doesn't simply reproduce sound when you're playing games. It also buzzes and vibrates, which adds an extra level of immersion as well as giving you positional cues in the 3D space around you. (Though I should point out that you can turn this feature off, which is a good thing because I am not 100% sold on the idea.) The Nari Ultimate lists for about $200 and is currently selling for $170 on Amazon. But right now, .

I'm definitely intrigued by this deal. While I wouldn't have bought the Nari Ultimate for $200 or even $170, when you get down to $110, we've entered plausible splurge territory. It's half off the list price and a solid $60 off . And the headphones come with a 12-month warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee, so there's little risk about the fact that it's refurbished.

Haptics aside, these headphones look to be solid premium audio gear. CNET took a first look at the Nari Ultimate and complimented the comfort and sound quality, while pointing out that they come with THX spatial audio, another solid selling point for these wireless gaming headphones.

What do you think: Haptic feedback? Around your ears? I'm genuinely interested to know if you want to try out the Nari Ultimate or worry the haptic feature would soon wear out its welcome. Let me know your thoughts in the comments.

