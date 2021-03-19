Get Super Mario 3D All-Stars on Nintendo Switch before it's gone forever

Nintendo

As a general rule, it's a bad idea to buy games at full price -- sales are all but inevitable, so you can get even AAA games for pennies on the dollar six months later. Heck, publishers sometimes just give older games away for free. But here's an exception to the rule. If you want Super Mario 3D All-Stars, you'd better get it soon, because it's about to go away forever. Right now you can get when you apply promo code GSMARIO at checkout. It's only a savings of $4, but that's not the point. If you can get this game at all in the future, the price is likely to go up because Nintendo has discontinued it.

So here's the deal. Back in September, Nintendo released Super Mario 3D All-Stars as a part of its Super Mario 35th Anniversary event. It comprises specially remastered versions of three all-time classics: Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy. Nintendo intended to produce the game for just six months, and that time is now up. On March 31, the game will disappear from the Nintendo eShop.

The game will still play after the kill date, but this may be your last chance to buy it, at least near its list price.

CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.