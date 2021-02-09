Get six nights of Sling TV for free without a credit card

Sarah Tew/CNET

Sling TV announced Tuesday it's from now until Valentine's Day, with over 100 live and on-demand channels.

The event celebrates the company's second Cut the Cord Day and incorporates channels from its Orange and Blue plans, plus four of its "most popular Extras" and the full Showtime suite from 5 p.m. ET to midnight (2 p.m. to 9 p.m. PT). No credit card required.

The company is also dropping the price of the first month of Sling Orange or Sling Blue to $10 for new customers, or offering a free AirTV Mini when you prepay for the first month of Sling TV at $35.

Last year Sling TV also offered free prime-time TV at the start of the pandemic, but that was limited to 50 channels. In addition, Sling TV recently upped its prices to from $30 to $35 a month for new customers, though it did upgrade its DVR feature.

Sling TV's Blue received a CNET Editors' Choice Award as a budget live TV streaming service.