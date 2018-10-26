Get Red Dead Redemption 2 and an Xbox One S or Xbox One X, save $100

Rockstar Games

Maybe you've heard of Red Dead Redemption 2. It's a little game the kids are talking about. Screw it, the understatement bit doesn't cut it in this case. I'll let Jeff Bakalar, CNET's resident game reviewer, take over:

Red Dead Redemption 2 is a marvelous achievement in nearly every sense and a shoo-in for one of the best games of this generation.

That about covers it. This game is exceptional, and if you're a gamer, you want to play it. But what if you don't have a game console? Or you want the latest one?

Now through Nov. 3, if you buy the game you'll get $100 off an Xbox One S or the new Xbox One X. Since RDR2 is an Xbox One X-enhanced game it will look better, especially on 4K and HDR TVs, on the higher-end console, but the choice is yours. And the savings is great.

The deal works for either the physical disc or digital version of the game, runs through Nov. 3 and is available at a number of retailers, including Gamestop, Amazon, Newegg, and the Microsoft Store. To get the deal at Amazon, add both items to your cart.

Even better, each store often offers another game, such as NBA 2K19, Forza Horizon 4 or PUBG as part of the bundle, depending on the console you choose. The default choice at Amazon, for example, is NBA 2K19 with an Xbox One S, and together with RDR2 the final price tag is $251 before tax. Not too shabby, cowboy.

